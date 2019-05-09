Kansas man accused of sexual assault in the pool area of YMCA

SEDGWICK COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged sexual assault and have a suspect in custody.

Just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a sexual assault call at the downtown YMCA, 402 N. Market in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

Two 16-year-old girls and one 17-year-old girl reported being sexually assaulted by 31-year-old Keith Magoon while in the pool area. Officers located Magoon inside of the YMCA and he was arrested without incident.

He is being held on requested charges that include on one count of rape, one count of aggravated sexual battery and two counts of sexual battery, according to Davidson.

Police will present the case to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.