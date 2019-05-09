Kansas felon arrested after punching police officer

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Kansas man accused in a drug distribution case was arrested Tuesday after he fought with a Hutchinson police officer.

Rommie Jackson, 22, was seen walking along Lorraine Street in Hutchinson by a police officer. The officer stopped and made contact with Jackson. While talking with Jackson, the officer repeatedly asked him to keep his hands in plain view. After a short time, Jackson began to fight. The officer attempted to place handcuffs on Jackson. Jackson struck the officer in the eye and left cheek.

Jackson had six outstanding warrants and was arrested for interference with a law enforcement officer, battery of a law enforcement officer and possession of marijuana.

Jackson was arrested last summer after officials received a tip about a man wanting to sell a handgun. That tip led to the search of an apartment. Once inside, officers found drugs including a bag of marijuana in a seller’s quantity, some guns and drug paraphernalia.

Dallas Combs and Jackson were arrested and suspected in the case.

Jackson has numerous prior convictions involving the distribution of drugs and criminal possession of a firearm.