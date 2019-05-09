Kan. homeowner with shotgun exchanges gunfire with burglary suspects

SHAWNEE COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and asking the public for help to locate suspects.

During the overnight hours Thursday criminals burglarized 15-20 vehicles in the SE area of Shawnee County, according to Shawnee County Sheriff’s Capt. Danny Lotridge.

This area ranges from Croco Road to Paulen Road; 21st Street to 37th Street. Many of the vehicles were left unlocked; however the criminals also broke out several car windows and stole items inside.

Just after 3:15a.m., a victim who lives in the 4500 block of SE 25th woke up and found two suspects burglarizing a vehicle in his driveway.

The victim armed himself with a shotgun and confronted the suspects. The suspects ran from the residence, firing at least four shots at the victim that struck the victim’s vehicle and house. The victim returned fire at the suspects. Nobody was shot in the exchange of gunfire, according to Lotridge.

Deputies responded to the scene of the shooting and collected evidence and canvassed the area. Witnesses reported seeing a newer, white minivan (unknown make/model), with a broke out rear window, leave the area following the shooting.

Anyone with information about this vehicle or the suspects are asked to call the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office at (785) 251-2200. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office encourages citizens to call to report any suspicious activity.