Kan. home healthcare worker sentenced for stealing from elderly clients

WICHITA, KAN. – A home healthcare worker who was convicted of stealing from her elderly clients was sentenced Tuesday for two counts of mistreatment of an elderly person, two felony thefts, and other financial crimes, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office.

Dawn Becker, 33, who now resides in Reno County, committed the crimes while working for three different home health companies in Wichita from August of 2017 to April of 2018. In all, she was convicted of six felonies involving a total of four victims.

Becker, who had no prior felonies on her record, was placed on five years of probation. As a condition of her plea, she was ordered to pay $89,000 in restitution to the victims.Judge Kevin O’Connor told Becker that she would serve 98 months in the Kansas prison system if she violated her probation or failed to make regular payments on restitution.

The charges alleged that Becker stole property, including jewelry, and financial cards from the homes of patients she was assisting. Becker stated during the sentencing hearing that she was having financial difficulties and pawned the stolen items or usedher clients’ financial cards to get money.

Becker’s probation may be extended up to five years to ensure that she pays restitution. O’Connor also ordered Becker not to work as a home healthcare worker inany private residence or nursing facility.