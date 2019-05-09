K-State lands former North Carolina RB Jordan Brown

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — North Carolina running back Jordan Brown is heading to Kansas State, where he will be eligible to play for new coach Chris Klieman immediately as a graduate transfer.

The former four-star recruit ran for 613 yards and four touchdowns as a sophomore, but his playing time decreased last year. Brown would have been part of a crowded backfield in Chapel Hill along with Michael Carter and Antonio Williams, so he elected to transfer for his final year.

The Wildcats had no scholarship running backs returning this season, so there are plenty of carries to go around. Brown will be competing with four freshmen and Ball State transfer James Gilbert for the starting job when fall camp begins.

Brown announced his decision Tuesday.