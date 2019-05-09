Friday Weather

Friday
A 20 percent chance of showers after 4pm. Patchy fog before 8am. Patchy frost before 7am. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a high near 58. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Friday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. East southeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Saturday
A 20 percent chance of showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Light southeast wind becoming south southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 70.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 46.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 77.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 52.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 79.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Wednesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.