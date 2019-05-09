Friday Weather

Friday A 20 percent chance of showers after 4pm. Patchy fog before 8am. Patchy frost before 7am. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a high near 58. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Friday Night A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. East southeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Saturday A 20 percent chance of showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Light southeast wind becoming south southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 70.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 77.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 79.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Wednesday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.