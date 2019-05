Did you miss the Focus on Hoisington show this month?

Here’s the interview from the May 9 show with Cole Reif and Hoisington EMS Director Scott Fleming. Fleming touches on EMS Week, Habitat for Humanity, retirement parties, and a fundraiser for GPS Kids Club.

Focus on Hoisington airs the second Thursday of each month at 11:35 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 97.7 FM and greatbendpost.com. The show highlights news and events happening in Hoisington.