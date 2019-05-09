Ellinwood Grade School students participate in Career Day

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

Despite being breezy and chilly Thursday morning, more than 200 Ellinwood Grade School students took in the Career Day near the Ellinwood football field. Businesses from around the area participated in the event to give students a better understanding of jobs and careers in the community.

Career Day had a theme of wheels. All the companies represented shared with students about their careers and how they use a variety of vehicles.

“Our goal was to have different careers that require wheels,” said EGS Counselor Andrea Birzer. “Careers that require vehicles to help them complete their job.”

After a presenters meeting at 8 a.m., 15-minute rotating sessions started that allowed for questions and viewing of the vehicles. The kindergarten through 6th graders have been learning classroom lessons about different careers and what they might be interested in.

“We really hope 5th and 6th graders have started to think about their future, because it’s really not that far away,” said Birzer. “By checking these out, the students get to see what it looks like and explore options for their future.”

Businesses represented at the Career Day were: Hughes Harvesting, Ellinwood Police, Ellinwood EMS, Ellinwood Fire, KNOP Sand, Eagle Radio, and City of Ellinwood Lineman.

The businesses represented were asked to give information on their type of work, education or training required, how they use math and reading skills, and what equipment is needed for their job.