Cop Shop (5/8)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (5/8)

Non-Injury Accident

At 9:39 a.m. an accident was reported at 245 NE 30 Road.

At 12:18 p.m. an accident was reported at 288 SW 2 Road A.

Criminal Damage

At 12:19 p.m. criminal damage was reported at 288 SW 2 Road A.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (5/8)

Theft

At 3:09 a.m. theft of money was reported at 5210 10th Street 2.

Traumatic Injuries

At 8:14 a.m. traumatic injuries were reported at 2101 Jefferson Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 12:05 p.m. an accident was reported at 4200 10th Street.

At 12:05 p.m. an accident was reported at 4107 10th Street.

At 1:02 p.m. someone had questions about an accident that occurred on private property at 1811 Main Street.

Gas Leak

At 1:12 p.m. a gas leak was reported at 2714 Forest Avenue.

Falls

At 2:34 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 5413 Apache Road.

Non-Injury Accident

At 3:25 p.m. an accident was reported at 19th Street & Van Buren Street.

Shots Fired

At 11:11 p.m. a report of someone shooting the front door of the residence at 2006 Jackson Street with a BB gun was made.