Barton women’s tennis places 12th at national tournament

The Barton Community College women’s tennis team concluded their season Tuesday in Tyler, Texas, placing 12th at the NJCAA Division I National Tennis Championships.

The Cougars compiled an overall win-loss total of 13-11 in their three days of court action compiling 16.5 points for a tie with Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College to exceed their pre-tournament ranking of thirteenth.

Going 6-3 on opening day in winning four of the six singles and two of the three doubles matches, the Cougars took a hit in the second round with five of their winner’s bracket matchups losing to seeded opponents.

Barton’s lone second round winner’s bracket came from the No. 2 doubles tandem of Claudia Sumaia and Gwendolen Sior as the 7th seeded duo rolled into the quarterfinals with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 victory over Kara Clark and Katy Clark of Copiah-Lincoln before being eliminated by the second seeded Valentina Dancenco and Lolita Kozina of Hillsborough 6-2, 6-2.

Sior outlasted her teammates in the tournament, bouncing back from a first round loss in rattling off four victories to capture the No. 4 consolation draw title. Winning her first consolation match by an 8-0 blanking, the tournament shifted on day three to a six game super-set due to impending weather as Sior rolled to a pair of 6-1 victories with a final identical score over Kaitlyn Craig of Jones County for the title.

Also making a run on the consolation side of the bracket, the No. 3 Doubles team of Sara Martin and Gabrielle Herzog reached the finals after being sent to the backside following a three set opening round loss. The duo chalked up a 6-3 and 6-1 pair of wins in the shortened format before falling in the finals 6-3 to Crissy Cruz and Kailee Upchurch of Wallace State.

No. 1 Singles: Julia Candiotto

Opening round: def. Olivia Manheimer, Pima CC 6-3, 6-1

Winner’s Bracket Round 2: lost to #7 Georjemah Row, New Mexico Military Institute 6-0, 6-1

No. 2 Singles: Mariane Lima

Opening round: def. Jasmine Abunaim, Moraine Valley 6-0, 6-1

Winner’s Bracket Round 2: lost to #7 Sara Jamal, St College of Florida 6-1, 6-3

No. 3 Singles: Claudia Sumaia

Opening round: def. Danielle Viljoen, Jones County CC 6-3, 6-1

Winner’s Bracket Round 2: lost to #2 Summer Yardley, Tyler JC 6-3, 6-1

No. 4 Singles: Gwendolen Sior

Opening round: lost to Vanessa Cozamanis, Broward 6-2, 6-0

Consolation Round 1: def. April Zambrano, 8-0

Consolation Round 2: bye

Consolation Quarterfinals: def. Noni Updyke, Lewis & Clark 6-1

Consolation Semifinals: def. Cidney Anders, Mesa CC 6-1

Consolation Finals: def. Kaitlyn Craig, Jones County CC 6-1

No. 5 Singles: Sara Martin

Opening round: def. Sarah Kreutztrager, Lewis & Clark 6-1, 6-2

Winner’s Bracket Round 2: lost to #2 Michaela Krauskova, ASA Miami 6-0, 6-0

No. 6 Singles: Gabrielle Herzog

Opening round: lost to Sophia Calderon, Meridian CC 6-2, 6-2

Consolation Round 1: bye

Consolation Round 2: bye

Consolation Quarterfinals: lost to Grace Marino, Lake County 6-3

No. 1 Doubles: Julia Candiotto/Mariane Lima

Opening round: def. Meagan Moore/Erika Roman, Snead State 6-1, 6-1

Winner’s Bracket Round 2: lost to #2 Michaela Krauskova/Tatiana Simova, ASA Miami 6-1, 6-0

No. 2 Doubles: #7 Claudia Sumaia/Gwendolen Sior

Opening round: def. Stephanie Bencomo/Ana Khabrarova, Eastern Arizona 6-0, 6-0

Winner’s Bracket Round 2: def. Kara Clark/Katy Clark, Copiah-Lincoln 6-3, 3-6, 6-3

Winner’s Bracket Quarterfinals: lost to #2 Valentina Dancenco/Lolita Kozina, Hillsborough 6-2, 6-2

No. 3 Doubles: Sara Martin/Gabrielle Herzog

Opening round: lost to Judith Mills/Danielle Viljoen, Jones County 6-7(6), 6-1, 6-0

Consolation Round 1: bye

Consolation Round 2: bye

Consolation Quarterfinals: def. Tanya Bonkova/Tiffany Weech, Eastern Arizona 6-1

Consolation Semifinals: def. Katie Hill/Elaina Holt, Snead State 6-3

Consolation Finals: lost to Crissy Cruz/Kailee Upchurch, Wallace State 6-3