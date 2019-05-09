Great Bend Post

Barton women’s tennis places 12th at national tournament

The Barton Community College women’s tennis team concluded their season Tuesday in Tyler, Texas, placing 12th at the NJCAA Division I National Tennis Championships.

The Cougars compiled an overall win-loss total of 13-11 in their three days of court action compiling 16.5 points for a tie with Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College to exceed their pre-tournament ranking of thirteenth.

Going 6-3 on opening day in winning four of the six singles and two of the three doubles matches, the Cougars took a hit in the second round with five of their winner’s bracket matchups losing to seeded opponents.

Barton’s lone second round winner’s bracket came from the No. 2 doubles tandem of Claudia Sumaia and Gwendolen Sior as the 7th seeded duo rolled into the quarterfinals with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 victory over Kara Clark and Katy Clark of Copiah-Lincoln before being eliminated by the second seeded Valentina Dancenco and Lolita Kozina of Hillsborough 6-2, 6-2.

Sior outlasted her teammates in the tournament, bouncing back from a first round loss in rattling off four victories to capture the No. 4 consolation draw title. Winning her first consolation match by an 8-0 blanking, the tournament shifted on day three to a six game super-set due to impending weather as Sior rolled to a pair of 6-1 victories with a final identical score over Kaitlyn Craig of Jones County for the title.

Also making a run on the consolation side of the bracket, the No. 3 Doubles team of Sara Martin and Gabrielle Herzog reached the finals after being sent to the backside following a three set opening round loss. The duo chalked up a 6-3 and 6-1 pair of wins in the shortened format before falling in the finals 6-3 to Crissy Cruz and Kailee Upchurch of Wallace State.

No. 1 Singles: Julia Candiotto
Opening round: def. Olivia Manheimer, Pima CC 6-3, 6-1
Winner’s Bracket Round 2: lost to #7 Georjemah Row, New Mexico Military Institute 6-0, 6-1

No. 2 Singles: Mariane Lima
Opening round: def. Jasmine Abunaim, Moraine Valley 6-0, 6-1
Winner’s Bracket Round 2: lost to #7 Sara Jamal, St College of Florida 6-1, 6-3

No. 3 Singles: Claudia Sumaia
Opening round: def. Danielle Viljoen, Jones County CC 6-3, 6-1
Winner’s Bracket Round 2: lost to #2 Summer Yardley, Tyler JC 6-3, 6-1

No. 4 Singles: Gwendolen Sior
Opening round: lost to Vanessa Cozamanis, Broward 6-2, 6-0
Consolation Round 1: def. April Zambrano, 8-0
Consolation Round 2: bye
Consolation Quarterfinals: def. Noni Updyke, Lewis & Clark 6-1
Consolation Semifinals: def. Cidney Anders, Mesa CC 6-1
Consolation Finals: def. Kaitlyn Craig, Jones County CC 6-1

No. 5 Singles: Sara Martin
Opening round: def. Sarah Kreutztrager, Lewis & Clark 6-1, 6-2
Winner’s Bracket Round 2: lost to #2 Michaela Krauskova, ASA Miami 6-0, 6-0

No. 6 Singles: Gabrielle Herzog
Opening round: lost to Sophia Calderon, Meridian CC 6-2, 6-2
Consolation Round 1: bye
Consolation Round 2: bye
Consolation Quarterfinals: lost to Grace Marino, Lake County 6-3

No. 1 Doubles: Julia Candiotto/Mariane Lima
Opening round: def. Meagan Moore/Erika Roman, Snead State 6-1, 6-1
Winner’s Bracket Round 2: lost to #2 Michaela Krauskova/Tatiana Simova, ASA Miami 6-1, 6-0

No. 2 Doubles: #7 Claudia Sumaia/Gwendolen Sior
Opening round: def. Stephanie Bencomo/Ana Khabrarova, Eastern Arizona 6-0, 6-0
Winner’s Bracket Round 2: def. Kara Clark/Katy Clark, Copiah-Lincoln 6-3, 3-6, 6-3
Winner’s Bracket Quarterfinals: lost to #2 Valentina Dancenco/Lolita Kozina, Hillsborough 6-2, 6-2

No. 3 Doubles: Sara Martin/Gabrielle Herzog
Opening round: lost to Judith Mills/Danielle Viljoen, Jones County 6-7(6), 6-1, 6-0
Consolation Round 1: bye
Consolation Round 2: bye
Consolation Quarterfinals: def. Tanya Bonkova/Tiffany Weech, Eastern Arizona 6-1
Consolation Semifinals: def. Katie Hill/Elaina Holt, Snead State 6-3
Consolation Finals: lost to Crissy Cruz/Kailee Upchurch, Wallace State 6-3