Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (5/8)

BOOKED: Alisa Orosco of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for forgery and theft, bond set at $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Lee Hawthorne of Hoisington on Barton County District Court case for distribution of opiates, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, bond in lieu of $50,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Darlene Case on Barton County District Court warrant for unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, bond in lieu of $10,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Darlene Case on BCDC warrant for unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after posting a $10,000 surety bond through Dyn-O-mite Bonding.

RELEASED: Richard Musil of Great Bend on BCDC warrant for probation violation per Judge Johnson.

RELEASED: Alisa Orosco of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for forgery and theft, posted bond amount of $263 cash only.