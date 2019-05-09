Barton County deals with high water

Despite the fact that rainy conditions continue to exist, Barton County Administrator Phil Hathcock hopes the worst of the rain problems have ended. Signs of that heavy rain are everywhere in the county with ditches running full and many fields submerged in water.

Hathcock says for the most part, county roads have remained open.

Hathcock says the Road and Bridge Department tries to stay informed on where the high water is and try to put up barriers as soon as roads become impassible. He says while they rely on county personnel to obtain that information, they also rely on the public to inform them where problem areas are.

Rain remains in the forecast for Friday with a 20 percent chance of showers and a 30-percent chance of showers Friday night. But the amount of rain that is expected to fall will not be nearly as heavy as it has been this week that has seen over five inches of rain fall in most parts of the county.