Tuesday Sports Headlines

HOUSTON (AP) — Whit Merrifield and Ryan O’Hearn each hit a grand slam to lead the Kansas City Royals to a 12-2 romp over the Houston Astros. Danny Duffy allowed six hits and two runs in 6 2/3 innings for his first win this season in his third start after missing the early part of the season with a shoulder injury. Merrifield, who had four hits and finished a double shy of the cycle, tied a career high with five RBIs.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Bryce Harper hit a grand slam, his first with the Phillies, and Rhys Hoskins added four hits, including a homer, to spark Philadelphia to an 11-1 rout of the St. Louis Cardinals. Harper’s homer capped a six-run second inning.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State has signed prep basketball star Caleb Grill to a letter of intent. The 6-foot-3 guard out of Maize, Kansas, will be the fourth high school player in this year’s recruiting class for the Cyclones. Maize originally signed with South Dakota State and he considered Kansas State and UNLV.

GEORGETOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — New coach Fred Hoiberg and the Nebraska Cornhuskers headline the field for next season’s Cayman Islands Classic. Hoiberg, the former Iowa State and Chicago Bulls coach who took over for Tim Miles this spring, will bring his first Huskers team to Georgetown as one of just two Power Five squads in the field. Washington State will also make the trip.

WACO, Texas (AP) — Baylor is moving forward with plans to build a new basketball facility on the banks of Brazos River. Athletic director Mack Rhoades says part of a record $100 million gift from an anonymous donor to a university-wide campaign will provide a significant amount for the Baylor Basketball Pavilion. The Ferrell Center has been the school’s basketball home the past 31 seasons. Baylor’s women won their third national championship last month.

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Raptors have a three-games-to-two lead in the NBA’s Eastern Conference semifinals after Kawhi Leonard delivered 21 points and 13 rebounds in a 125-89 romp over the Philadelphia 76ers. Pascal Siakam scored 25 points for the Raptors, who outscored the 76ers 37-17 in the second quarter to take a 64-43 halftime lead. Toronto shot 16 for 40 from 3-point range and led by as many as 40 in its second straight win.

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic dropped in 25 points and tied a team playoff high with 19 rebounds as the Denver Nuggets blasted the Portland Trail Blazers, 124-98 to take a three-games-to-two lead in the NBA’s Western Conference semifinals. Paul Millsap scored 19 of his 24 points in the first half of the first lopsided game of the series. Denver never trailed in taking a three-games-to-two lead leading by 18 at the half and 28 heading into the final period.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Blues have advanced to the NHL’s Western Conference final as Pat Maroon scored 5:50 into overtime to give his team a Game 7 win over the Dallas Stars. Maroon slammed the puck past Ben Bishop who was otherwise outstanding while making 52 saves. Jordan Binnington stopped 29 shots and blanked the Stars after Mats Zuccarello (zoo-kah-REH’-loh) beat him in the first period.

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers say the club’s medical staff is conducting a “thorough evaluation” of defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul, who was treated and released from a hospital after a single-car crash last Thursday. ESPN reported that Pierre-Paul may have suffered a neck fracture that could sideline him all of next season. He had 12½ sacks last season to become the first Tampa Bay player to have 10 or more in a season since Simeon Rice in 2005.

