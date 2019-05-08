Top-50 recruit Tristan Enaruna announces he’s headed to Kansas

Kansas Basketball has their third commitment for the 2019 recruiting class. Tristan Enaruna, a 6-foot-10 senior guard/forward out of Wasatch Academy in Mount Pleasant, Utah, announced via twitter Tuesday his intention to join the Jayhawks next season.

Enaruna, who is originally from Almere, Netherlands, is ranked No. 44 in the recruiting Class of 2019 by Rivals.com, No. 53 by 247sports.com and No. 97 by ESPN.com. Enaruna averaged 10.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game his senior season at Wasatch Academy.

He is now KU’s highest-ranked player in the 2019 class, which includes 4-star guards Christian Braun and Issac McBride.