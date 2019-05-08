Wednesday Night Weather

Tonight
Showers and thunderstorms likely before 10pm, then a slight chance of showers between 10pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. North wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday
A 20 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 51. North wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 36. North wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 60. North northwest wind around 8 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.
Friday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Saturday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 72.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 48.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 78.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 53.
Tuesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.
Tuesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Wednesday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.