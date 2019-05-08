Wednesday Night Weather

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms likely before 10pm, then a slight chance of showers between 10pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. North wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday A 20 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 51. North wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 36. North wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 60. North northwest wind around 8 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.

Friday Night A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Saturday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 72.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 78.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Tuesday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Tuesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Wednesday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.