Salina man married to pharmacist unlawfully got drugs from her

WICHITA, KAN. – A Salina man unlawfully received controlled prescription drugs from his wife, who was a pharmacist, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Dalton R. Hartley, 29, Salina, Kan., pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of acquiring controlled substances through fraud. Hartley is married to co-defendant Kirsty C. Hartley, who worked at a CVS Pharmacy in Salina. In his plea, Dalton Hartley admitted he fraudulently received 450 tablets of hydrocodone with acetaminophen and 360 tablets of alprazolam from his wife. He would consume the medication himself or trade tablets to other people for marijuana.

Hartley admitted he knew his wife was altering legitimate prescriptions in order to divert the medications to him.

Co-defendant Kirsty Hartley pleaded guilty last month to one count of distributing and dispensing controlled substances without a legitimate medical reason. She admitted unlawfully dispensing more than 21,000 tablets of hydrocodone with acetaminophen.

Both parties have agreed to recommend the Hartleys be sentenced to 18 months of house arrest with 200 hours of community service. Kirsty Hartley has surrendered her pharmacist license.