Police: Employee stabbed during Kansas store robbery

Just after 4a.m. Wednesday, police received a call from a citizen at the Kwik Shop, 17th and SW Topeka Boulevard in Topeka of a subject down and bleeding, according to Lt. Beightel.

Upon officers arrival they located the stores, adult male, employee behind the counter suffering from life threatening injuries that appear to be stab wounds.

AMR quickly rushed the victim to an area hospital where he remains in serious condition.

Officers began interviewing witness around the Kwik Shop and were able to locate the suspect, later identified as Anthony Ryan Downing, 33, Topeka on foot near 17th and SW Western. He was taken into custody without incident.

After investigating the scene, reviewing evidence and interviews with several parties, officers booked Downing into the Shawnee Co. Jail with the charge of Attempted 1st Degree murder.