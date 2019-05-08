Lightning the possible cause of fire that destroyed Ellis County home

By JAMES BELL

Hays Post

ELLIS COUNTY — Fire crews responded to a structure fire at 1125 Fairground Road in rural Ellis County just after 9:30p.m. Tuesday. The structure was described as a mobile home by law enforcement on scene.

“Upon arrival, the home was found fully engulfed in flames,” according to a news release from Ellis County Fire and Emergency Management.

Within 19 minutes, the fire was contained, but the home was a complete loss.

“One one occupant was transported to Hays Medical Center by Ellis County EMS,” the release said.

Crews remained on scene until 1:18 a.m. ensuring the fire was out and to begin an investigation.

The Ellis County Fire Department was assisted by Ellis County EMS and sheriff’s deputies, along with six firefighters from the Hays Fire Department.

The location is within the automatic aid response area.

Detectives believe the fire was caused by lighting, according to a press release from the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office, but the cause will be officially listed as undetermined.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the fire is encouraged to contact the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office at 785-625-1040.