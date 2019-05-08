Kansas man held on $500K bond for alleged child rape

RILEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged child sex crime and have made an arrest.

Just after 11a.m. Tuesday, police arrested Thomas Adams, 50, of Manhattan in the 1100 block of South Seth Child Road in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.

He was booked on requested charges of rape and aggravated criminal sodomy involving a victim under the age of 14. Adams remains in custody on a total bond of $500,000.00, according to the report.

Police released no additional details early Wednesday.