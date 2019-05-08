Great Bend receives grant to help with new Crest HVAC

The City of Great Bend found out they received a $90,000 grant through the Kansas Historic Preservation Office to help pay for a $572,700 heating and air conditioning system at Crest Theatre.

Great Bend has budgeted $350,000 over the past two years to help replace the original HVAC system that was installed in 1950. The Crest Theatre Board is responsible for furnishing the rest of the balance.

“To my understanding they (Crest Theatre Board) have a $50,000 commitment from a private individual,” City Attorney Bob Suelter said.

Glassman Corporation out of Hays submitted the lowest bid for the HVAC system and will handle the installation. ACM Removal – Kansas LLC is conducting the asbestos removal from the theater prior to the HVAC system being installed.