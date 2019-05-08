Great Bend purchases newer vehicle for Fire Chief

In the 2019 budget, the City of Great Bend budgeted for the replacement of the Fire Chief’s pickup. The current 2010 truck has approximately 108,000 miles on it.

Great Bend received information from Superior Emergency Response Vehicles (SERV) in Andover regarding a 2017 Chevy Tahoe with approximately 15,500 miles.

“Andy from SERV brought it down for us to view,” said Fire Chief Luke McCormick. “The Great Bend Police Department has the exact same vehicle, a 2017 Tahoe.”

The vehicle already meets the city’s needs and is equipped with 800 radio, emergency lighting package, siren, dash camera, custom center console with portable radio chargers, custom rear equipment and bunker storage box, and the remaining 5-year warranty on the lighting.

The Great Bend City Council approved the purchase for $39,750. McCormick’s 2010 model will used for the new Deputy Chief’s position.

“The initial plan when we set the budget last year was knowing $40,000 would purchase a vehicle and a trade-in should take of the lights and other accessories,” McCormick said. “Since we created that Deputy Chief’s position, we need a vehicle for it.”

A comparable 2019 government pricing Chevy Tahoe was $37,250 plus an additional $12,000 to $16,000 for lighting, sirens, compartments, radio, and installation of equipment.