Fire Chief: Family narrowly escapes Kansas house fire

RENO COUNTY — Authorities are working to determine the cause of a fire at a home in Hutchinson.

Just after 3a.m. Wednesday, fire crews responded to 541 E. Avenue A in Hutchinson for a reported structure fire. Upon arrival crews found a single story home with fire showing from the roof of the home, according to Fire Chief Steve Beer.

First in crews made an aggressive interior attack and a primary search of the residence. 3 occupants, including one adult and two children, narrowly escaped the structure thanks in part to a passerby on a bicycle who noticed the smoke in the area and notified the occupants of the fire.

HFD was able to rescue 4 dogs and 2 cats from the fire. Fire was contained to the area of origin but extensive smoke and heat damage was sustained thorough out the residence. Crews remained on on scene monitoring hot spots while the investigation is being conducted.

Red Cross was notified for assistance for the occupants. This residence did not have smoke detectors to alert the occupants of the fire. No injuries were reported.