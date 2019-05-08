Driver in fatal Kan. police chase, crash moved from hospital to jail

SEDGWICK COUNTY — The woman accused of driving a stolen SUV involved Sunday’s 3-vehicle crash that killed two people has been released from the hospital.

Mia Collins, 24, was immediately booked on requested charges that include two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated battery, a probation violation and driving while suspended, according to Sedgwick County online jail records.

Collins led police on a chase and about one mile the car collided with a car and another SUV at an intersection, according to Wichita officer Kevin Wheeler.

The crash killed 70-year-old Maria Wood and 12-year-old Rosemary McElroy and critically injured 36-year-old Jenny Wood, a popular Wichita musician known for performing with children. She is Wood’s daughter and McElroy’s aunt.

Collins was on probation. A passenger in her car, 38-year-old Christopher English is also on parole and remains hospitalized.

The driver of the SUV that was hit, 65-year-old Alfred Angle, was seriously injured, according to Wheeler.