Couple from Victoria hospitalized after I-70 rear-end crash

THOMAS COUNTY — Two people were injured in an accident just after 9:30p.m. Tuesday in Thomas County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Chevy Silverado driven by Dalton M. Graves, 21, Abilene, was eastbound on Interstate 70 just west of the Oakley U.S. 83 exit. The pickup rear-ended a 2011 Toyota Camry driven by Robert A. Kuhn, 61, Victoria.

Kuhn and a passenger Deborah K. Kuhn, 62, Victoria, were transported to Citizen’s Medical Center. Graves was not wearing a seat belt and not transported for treatment, according to the KHP.