Cop Shop (5/7)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (5/7)
Non-Injury Accident
At vehicle versus deer accident was reported at W. US 56 Highway & SW 30 Avenue.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (5/7)
Traumatic Injuries
At 6:21 a.m. traumatic injuries were reported at 2407 Coronado Avenue.
Non-Injury Accident
At 9:26 a.m. Haley Schwager was eastbound in the 2000 block of 24th Street and struck Sara Mayta’s vehicle that was stopped in traffic.
At 10:54 a.m. an accident was reported at 16th Street & Morton Stree.
Theft
At 10:58 a.m. theft of a 2001 Buick Regal with Kansas tag of 41708 was reported at 3301 Forest Avenue.
Burglary / In Progress
At 2:41 p.m. an open door on the residence at 5210 10th Street Apt 3 was reported.
Criminal Damage
At 3:07 p.m. a report of accidentally turning the stove on with items on top was made at 1706 Williams Street.
Theft
At 5:20 p.m. theft of items from the garage was reported at 1451 21st Street.
At 6:26 p.m. theft of money and medications was reported at 1101 Morton Street.
Back Pain
At 11:33 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1101 Kansas Avenue 1004.