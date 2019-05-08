Cop Shop (5/7)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (5/7)

Non-Injury Accident

At vehicle versus deer accident was reported at W. US 56 Highway & SW 30 Avenue.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (5/7)

Traumatic Injuries

At 6:21 a.m. traumatic injuries were reported at 2407 Coronado Avenue.

Non-Injury Accident

At 9:26 a.m. Haley Schwager was eastbound in the 2000 block of 24th Street and struck Sara Mayta’s vehicle that was stopped in traffic.

At 10:54 a.m. an accident was reported at 16th Street & Morton Stree.

Theft

At 10:58 a.m. theft of a 2001 Buick Regal with Kansas tag of 41708 was reported at 3301 Forest Avenue.

Burglary / In Progress

At 2:41 p.m. an open door on the residence at 5210 10th Street Apt 3 was reported.

Criminal Damage

At 3:07 p.m. a report of accidentally turning the stove on with items on top was made at 1706 Williams Street.

Theft

At 5:20 p.m. theft of items from the garage was reported at 1451 21st Street.

At 6:26 p.m. theft of money and medications was reported at 1101 Morton Street.

Back Pain

At 11:33 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1101 Kansas Avenue 1004.