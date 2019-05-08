Commissioners issue disaster declaration in Reno Co.

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Commissioners have signed an emergency declaration and emergency management officials urged residents in the usual flood-prone areas around Cow Creek to evacuate their property if they haven’t done so.

Emergency Mangement Director Adam Weishar says the evacuation is not mandatory, but an Everbridge alert was sent out to residents in that area asking they leave before all roads become impassable.

The emergency declaration was signed late Wednesday afternoon as more rain is in the forecast and water from Rice County moves into the area.