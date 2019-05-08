Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (5/7)

BOOKED: Justin Ward Sr. of Great Bend on GBMC case for domestic battery, bond set at $1,000 C/S or 48-hour OR bond.

BOOKED: Patricia Avinger on BTDC warrant for probation violation, no bond. DKDC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $300 cash only.

RELEASED: Tanner Guyton to KDOC.

RELEASED: Kyle Dreiling to KDOC.

RELEASED: Justin Ward on GBMC case for domestic battery after posting a $1,000 surety bond.

RELEASED: Paul Pryor of Great Bend on BTDC case for distribution of methamphetamine within $1,000 feet of a school, no drug tax stamp. BTDC case for possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, posted $1,000 cash only bond.

RELEASED: Bailey Adams of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for failure to appear, posted $1,000 bond through A-1 Bails. BTDC warrant for failure to appear, posted $10,000 bond through A-1 Bonds. BTDC warrant for criminal use of a financial card, theft by deception, conspiracy to commit criminal use of a financial card, conspiracy to commit theft by deception, possession of stolen property, theft by deception, posted $5,000 bond through A-1 Bails.

RELEASED: Nicholas Payne of La Cross for battery DV, posted bond amount of $2,500 surety bond through Dyn-O-mite Bail Bonding.