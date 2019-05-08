Backyard Playground becoming regional destination

When the Great Bend Recreation Commission held their grand opening for “My BackYard” playground in December 2015, there was much excitement about what the playground would mean for the children in Great Bend. What wasn’t expected was that the playground located at the Great Bend Recreation Commission Activity Center on 18th Street, would develop into a regional attraction.

According to Great Bend Rec Executive Director Diann Henderson, the playground is becoming well known outside the city.

Diann Henderson Audio

Henderson, a guest Wednesday on City Edition on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, was asked if even she is surprised at just how much of a hit the playground has been.

Diann Henderson Audio

The playground features the latest in playground equipment, a 1/8 of a mile walking trail surrounding the playground, a sensory garden area, open green space for activities, plenty of shade and seating which makes this a family friendly playground that engages all family members. The My BackYard playground is designed for 2-5 year olds and 5-12 year olds.