Area Rainfall Totals – Last 24 hours

Eagle Media Center – 12th & Baker: 1.90

Steve Schneider – 2 ½ North of Albert: 2.30

Jerry Morganstern – Hoisington: 2.90

Don Mai – North Susank: 2:45

Great Bend Coop Test Plot-West of G.B.: 2.30

Phil Grossardt-Bissell’s Point: 1.25

Alden Schneider-North or Rush Center: 1.15

Barbara Merry-North of Galatia: 1.70

Richard Devine-Radium: 2.20

Gerald Atkins-12 Miles North of Larned: 1.60

