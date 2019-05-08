17-year-old Kan. girl arrested for crash that sent 7 to the hospital

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an injury accident that sent 7 people to the hospital and have made two arrests.

Just after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to report of an injury crash at the intersection of St. Louis and Young in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

A 2004 Saturn Ion driven by a 17-year-old girl was westbound on St. Louis and ran a stop sign at Young Street. The vehicle struck the driver’s side of southbound 1999 Ford Econoline Van

The 17-year-old girl was transported to a local hospital, treated and then arrested. She was booked into juvenile detention on requested charges of DUI drugs, running a stop sign and outstanding warrants, according to Davidson.

A 23-year-old passenger in the Saturn suffered minor injuries and was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

Eight individuals between the ages of 22 and 62 were in the van providing transportation for a business serving those with physical and mental disabilities, according to Davidson. The driver suffered only minor injuries. The seven passengers were transported for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and released from the hospital, according to Davidson.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney will review the case to file formal charges.