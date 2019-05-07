Wednesday Weather

Wednesday
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 7am. Some storms could be severe, with heavy rain. Cloudy, with a high near 68. South southeast wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm, then a chance of showers between 10pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday
A 20 percent chance of showers before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 52. North wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. North northwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.
Friday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Saturday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 73.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 49.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 76.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 53.
Tuesday
A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.