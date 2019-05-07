Two unsafe houses in Great Bend to be razed

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

With no one present to speak in opposition during the public hearings, the Great Bend City Council voted 8-0 Monday night to demolish two unsafe and dangerous structures.

The home at 2111 Hubbard Street was involved in a fire in November 2017. The fire caused extreme damage to the house’s interior and exterior. The disabled property owner was saving up money to raze the structure and then planned to meet with a neighbor that was interested in buying the property. Great Bend Code Enforcement Officer Stuart Baker says the owner passed away before the sale could be finalized.

“It’s open to everybody that wants to go in there,” Baker said. “It’s an eyesore for the neighbors and is a dangerous property.”

Baker noted the Hubbard property is behind on taxes, but it will not be coming up on the Barton County Tax Sale for another year or two.

Also deemed unsafe was the mobile home at 401 Plum Street. The structure has broken windows and is unsecure. Baker noted the city has been unable to contact the owners.

The owners are responsible to raze and remove the structures within 15 days of the publication of this resolution and no later than June 3, 2019. If the owners fail to demolish the structure, then the City of Great Bend will do it for them and the costs will be included on their tax rolls.