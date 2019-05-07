Second train derailment in Kansas in 8 days

WILSON COUNTY — Authorities are investigating a Monday train derailment in Wilson County.

The train derailment near 39 Highway and Ness Road involved 19 rail cars, according to Wilson County Emergency Management Director Gordon Deno.

No hazardous materials were involved. There were no injuries, according to Amanda Treiber with Union Pacific.

Ness Road remains closed from 39 Highway to Buffalo due to equipment in road.

This is the second train derailment in Kansas in recent weeks. A microburst was blamed cause for a train derailment near Matfield Green in Chase County April 29.