Region 6 Baseball Playoff Schedule

2019 Region VI Baseball Opening Round Playoffs

May 9, 10, 11

(Best 2 of 3 Series) at higher seeds host sites. A (9) inning game will be played each day with the ‘If Needed” game on day three

May 9 TBA – (16) Labette (16-28) at (38-18) (1) Hutchinson

May 9 TBA – (9) Seward County (26-25) at (35-19) (8) Fort Scott

May 9 TBA – (12) Coffeyville (28-25) at (33-19) (5) Colby

May 9 TBA – (13) Garden City (26-25) at (43-10) (4) Johnson County

May 9 TBA – (14) Neosho County (31-25) at (37-17) (3) Butler

May 9 TBA – (11) Barton (33-20) at (39-14) (6) Kansas City KS

May 9 2PM – (10) Allen (31-19) at (31-22) (7) Cloud County

May 9 2PM – (15) Pratt (25-29) at (39-11) (2) Cowley