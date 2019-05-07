Police identify Kansas teen who died after crash into light pole

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities have completed the investigation of a fatal Saturday crash in Wichita and have identified the victim.

Just before 2:30p.m., a Buick passenger vehicle driven by 19-year-old Christian Bocanegra of Wichita was northbound on McLean at 9th Street in Wichita, according to officer Kevin Wheeler.

The vehicle left the road and struck a light pole. The driver was transported to a local hospital where he died.

Speed is believed to have been a factor in the accident, according to officer Charley Davidson.