Update: Reported Bail bondsman arrested after shooting Kan. suspect

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investing a shooting that sent one man to the hospital and have made an arrest.

Just after 8 a.m. Monday, the Shawnee CountyCommunications Center received reports of a possible shooting at the Traveler’s Inn, 3846 SW Topeka Blvd. in Topeka, according to police spokesperson Gretchen Koenen.

At the scene, police located an adult male who appeared to be suffering from an apparent non-life threatening gunshot wound. The suspect was transported by American Medical Response to a local hospital.

A preliminary investigation indicates that a Bail Bondsman was on the second floor of the Traveler’s Inn attempting to take the suspect into custody on a misdemeanor warrant for escape from custody.

The suspect grabbed a large metal lamp and attempted to strike the Bail Bondsman. The Bail Bondsman then fired his weapon, striking the suspect. The Bail Bondsman was not injured in the incident.

Police later learned the man who fired the gun was not a Bail Bondsman, according to Lt. Robert Simmons.

Police arrested Durante Dewayne Jones, 36, and booked him into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for Aggravated False Impersonation, Bail Enforcement – Unlawful Acts and Criminal Possession of a Firearm by Felon.

—————- SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investing a shooting that sent a suspect to the hospital. Just after 8 a.m. Monday, the Shawnee CountyCommunications Center received reports of a possible shooting at the Traveler’s Inn, 3846 SW Topeka Blvd. in Topeka, according to police spokesperson Gretchen Koenen. At the scene, police located an adult male who appeared to be suffering from an apparent non-life threatening gunshot wound. The suspect was transported by American Medical Response to a local hospital. A preliminary investigation indicates that a Bail Bondsman was on the second floor of the Traveler’s Inn attempting to take the suspect into custody on a misdemeanor warrant for escape from custody. The suspect grabbed a large metal lamp and attempted to strike the Bail Bondsman. The Bail Bondsman then fired his weapon, striking the suspect. The Bail Bondsman was not injured in the incident. All individuals were accounted for and there was no threat to the public, according to Koenen. The case will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office for charging consideration as is standard protocol. Further information will be released when we are able to.