Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

Police: 7 hospitalized after Kansas DUI crash

by

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita police say seven people were injured after a vehicle driven by a teenager crashed into a van carrying disabled people.

Police on the scene of Tuesday’s reported DUI crash photo courtesy KWCH

Sgt. Bill Stevens says the seven people in the van were taken to the hospital but their injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The crash happened Tuesday afternoon in west Wichita. Police say the teenager’s car ran a stop sign and hit the van.

Stevens says a preliminary investigation indicates the car driver was under the influence of something. He has been taken into custody.