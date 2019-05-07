Police: 7 hospitalized after Kansas DUI crash

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita police say seven people were injured after a vehicle driven by a teenager crashed into a van carrying disabled people.

Sgt. Bill Stevens says the seven people in the van were taken to the hospital but their injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The crash happened Tuesday afternoon in west Wichita. Police say the teenager’s car ran a stop sign and hit the van.

Stevens says a preliminary investigation indicates the car driver was under the influence of something. He has been taken into custody.