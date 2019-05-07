Monday’s spring storm brings large hail, flooding rains to Kansas

Monday evening’s round of severe weather saw reports of large hail in McPherson, Saline and Pawnee Counties, flooding rain and one tornado in Edwards County, according to the National Weather Service.

The large hail was responsible for causing the most damage. There are no reports of injury. The National Weather service has issued many flash flood watches and warnings and roads in many areas are closed due flooding. More rain is in Tuesday ‘s forecast for a majority of the state.

Water over K-99, 2 miles north of US-54 junction. Drive with caution!#kswx pic.twitter.com/5gBP88Etb3 — Greenwood County Emergency Management (@gwcountyem) May 7, 2019

The large hail was responsible for causing the most damage. There are no reports of injury. The National Weather service has issued many flash flood watches and warnings and roads in many areas are closed due flooding including U.S. 56 in Pawnee County between Larned and U.S. 183. Tuesday ‘s forecast calls for more rain across Kansas.