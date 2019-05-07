Monday Sports Headlines

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Miles Mikolas pitched seven stellar innings and Yadier Molina hit one of three home runs that powered the St. Louis Cardinals to a 6-0 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. Matt Carpenter and Paul DeJong also went deep as the Cardinals snapped a four-game skid.

HOUSTON (AP) — George Springer, Carlos Correa and Robinson Chirinos each homered to lead the Houston Astros to a 6-4 win over the Kansas City Royals. Springer opened the first with his 11th home run of the season, including three leadoff drives. He added an RBI double in the eighth. Correa had three hits. He opened the second by extending his hitting streak to a career-high 16 games with a home run.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma and Georgia have agreed to play a home-and-home football series in 2023 and 2031. The programs have played just once. Georgia won a 54-48 overtime thriller in the College Football Playoff after the 2017 season. Oklahoma will host the Bulldogs on Sept. 9, 2023. Georgia will host the Sooners on Sept. 13, 2031.

National Headlines

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 39 points and 16 rebounds to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 113-101 victory and a 3-1 lead in the NBA’s Eastern Conference semifinals against the Boston Celtics. Antetokounmpo scored 17 points with seven rebounds in the fourth quarter to help the Bucks pull away. Kyrie Irving scored 23 points with 10 assists for the Celtics, but he was 7-for-22 from the floor, including 1-for-7 from 3-point range.

HOUSTON (AP) — James Harden scored 38 points and the Houston Rockets evened their NBA Western Conference semifinal series at two games apiece with a 112-108 victory over the Golden State Warriors. Eric Gordon added 20 points for Houston, which led by nine before the Warriors scored seven straight to get within 110-108 with 19 seconds remaining. Kevin Durant followed up his 46-point performance in Game 3 by delivering 34.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Tuukka Rask stopped 39 shots and the Boston Bruins closed out their NHL second-round series by downing the Columbus Blue Jackets, 3-0 in Game 6. Rask made 17 saves in the second period before completing his sixth career postseason shutout and first of these playoffs. David Krejci scored the game-winner in the second period and had an assist as the Bruins earned a berth in the Eastern Conference finals against the Carolina Hurricanes.

DENVER (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog scored 2:32 into overtime and the Colorado Avalanche forced a Game 7 in their NHL second-round series by downing the San Jose Sharks, 4-3. J.T. Compher provided two goals and an assist to help the Avs get within one victory of their first appearance in the Western Conference finals since 2002. Marc-Edouard Vlasic tallied twice for the Sharks, including the game-tying goal with 2:28 left in regulation.

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Martin Truex Jr. has won a Monday race at Dover International Speedway for the second time in his career, 12 years after capturing his first NASCAR Cup victory at the track on a Monday. Truex pulled away from the field down the stretch to the reach victory lane for the second time in three races. Alex Bowman finished second for the second straight week and was followed by Kyle Larson, Kevin Harvick and pole-sitter Chase Elliott.

NEW YORK (AP) — A jury has begun deliberating in the trial of a once-aspiring business manager for NBA players and another man accused of bribing assistant college basketball coaches. The deliberations began Monday after jurors heard closing arguments by lawyers for Christian Dawkins and youth basketball coach Merl Code. The jury ended the day without reaching a verdict and was to resume deliberating on Tuesday. The men deny the allegations.

Monday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final Tampa Bay 12 Arizona 1

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Chi White Sox 9 Cleveland 1

Final N-Y Yankees 7 Seattle 3

Final Baltimore 4 Boston 1

Final Minnesota 8 Toronto 0

Final Houston 6 Kansas City 4

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Cincinnati 12 San Francisco 4

Final Milwaukee 5 Washington 3

Final Miami 6 Chi Cubs 5

Final St. Louis 6 Philadelphia 0

Final L-A Dodgers 5 Atlanta 3

Final San Diego 4 N-Y Mets 0

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Milwaukee 113 Boston 101

Final Houston 112 Golden State 108

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final Boston 3 Columbus 0

Final OT Colorado 4 San Jose 3