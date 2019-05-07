Mill and overlay project on Kansas & Williams comes in under budget

The bid opening for the Williams Street and Kansas Avenue paving improvements was held on April 30 and the City of Great Bend received one bid from Venture Corporation. The project includes resurfacing and striping of Williams and Kansas from 10th Street to 16th Street.

“This is a preservation tool,” said Josh Golka, PEC Engineer. “Your base on those two streets is in really good condition. To allow those to go is going to create much more costly reconstruction issues further down the road.”

It was estimated the last time these streets were resurfaced was 10 years ago, and the 2-inch mill and overlay should last 5-10 years. Venture’s approved bid is $625,215 plus an alternative of $40,295 to resurface and stripe the Great Bend Senior Center area for a total of $665,510. Venture’s bid came in nearly $127,000 lower than the engineer’s estimate, and councilmember Dana Dawson wanted to squash any talks of Great Bend favoring Venture on pavement projects.

“There have been some rumors out there that the City of Great Bend has showing favoritism to Venture,” said councilmember Dana Dawson. “It’s pretty hard to do that when you only have one bid. It’s just a rumor.”

The project will be paid for by the quarter cent sales tax. City Clerk Shawna Schafer said there is roughly $900,000 collected from the tax each year that is earmarked for street improvements and the City did not use any last year.