Kansas woman dies after crash with a semi

MEADE COUNTY — One person died in an accident just before 10a.m. Monday in Meade County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported 2011 Dodge Charger driven by Wendy Lynn Torres, 48, Plains, was westbound on U.S. 54 twenty-seven miles west of Plains. The driver pulled onto the right shoulder.

A westbound 2017 Volvo semi driven by Gary Wayne Dochow, 60, Wichita, observed the Dodge come to a stop and moved to the east bound lane to pass. The Dodge then pulled out turning into the path of the semi.

Torres was pronounced dead at the scene and transported Brennemans Funeral Home in Liberal. Dochow was transported to the hospital in Meade.