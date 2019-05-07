Kansas sex offender arrested for alleged abduction of 8-year-old girl

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged kidnapping and have a suspect in custody.

At approximately 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to an abduction call at the White Glove Inn, 11430 W. Kellogg in Wichita, according to Captain Brent Allred.

Upon arrival, a 30-year-old woman reported her 8-year-old daughter had been playing outside of the inn an 8-year-old cousin.

An unknown man contacted her 8-year-old daughter and pulled her into a storage shed against her will. The girl screamed for help and the suspect fled the area on foot.

Investigators worked diligently on this case, which led to the identification and arrest of 39-year-old Daniel Withrow. Officers arrested Withrow at his residence early Monday morning without incident and booked him on one charge of kidnapping, according to Allred.

Withrow is sex offender after a conviction in 1999 for aggravated indecent liberties with a child, according to the KBI offender registry.

The case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office later this week.