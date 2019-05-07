Kan. inmate dead in jail cell accused in death of 88-year-old veteran

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Sedgwick County authorities say a man charged with killing an elderly Army veteran was found dead in his jail cell on Saturday.

The sheriff’s office said in a news release that preliminary reports indicate 36-year-old Austin Lee Stewart of Wichita died of self-inflicted asphyxiation from a bed sheet but an official cause of death has not been determined.

Stewart was found unresponsive in his cell Saturday night and efforts to revive him failed.

Stewart was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and theft in the Nov. 29 beating and asphyxiation death of 88-year-old Floyd Gilbert.

Court records say Gilbert died during an attempted robbery. Stewart and another man apparently targeted Gilbert because they thought he kept cash and guns in a safe in his home.

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Two convicted felons have been charged with killing an 88-year-old man in his Wichita home during a robbery.

54-year-old Landon Onek and 36-year-old Austin Stewart were charged Tuesday with first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and two counts of theft in the death of Floyd Gilbert. Bond is set at $500,000 for Stewart and $250,000 for Onek.

Glibert’s son, Abner “Corkey” Gilbert, went to his father’s home Thursday night after not hearing from in two days and found his body. He said his father was a retired aircraft sheet-metal worker who lived alone. His father’s car was missing.

Court records show Onek and Stewart have served time for theft, drug counts and other crimes. And Onek’s parole was revoked just last week in a drug case.