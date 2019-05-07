Kan. felon jailed after brass knuckles attack at Dillons

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an assault on a grocery store employee and have made an arrest.

Just before 8:30p.m. Monday, police responded to Dillons, 2350 Planet Avenue, in Salina after a report of battery and attempted shoplifting, according to Captain Paul Forrester.

A 32-year-old store employee stopped Shaun Brown at the front of the store as Brown tried to leave with a cart full of items valued at $180, according to Forrester.

When the employee asked for a receipt and Brown could not produce one, Brown pulled brass knuckles out of his pocket and hit the employee in the head before running from the store.

Police found and arrested Brown a short time later near the apartment complex in the 2300 Block of Chapel Ridge Place in Salina, according to Forrester.

The brass knuckles fell out of Brown’s pants when he was taken into custody, according to Forrester.

Brown is being held on requested charges of aggravated battery, theft, criminal use of a weapon, and felony interference of law enforcement officers. The state also had a warrant for Brown’s arrest. He has a previous conviction for aggravated burglary, according the Kansas Department of Corrections.