Habitat for Humanity: Barton County area seeking applicants for Hoisington new build

Habitat for Humanity of the Barton County Area recently announced they were accepting applications from persons looking partner and own their own home in Hoisington.

The open application period will run from May 1 – May 15, 2019. Interested applicants may request an application by contacting the local organization via email (habitatbartoncounty@hotmail.com), by phone (620-792-1232) or by messaging the Facebook page (@BartonCountyHabitat). Completed applications must be received by 5 p.m. on May 15, 2019. Applications can be returned via email, mailed or delivered in-person to: Habitat for Humanity: Barton County, 3600 Broadway Ave., Great Bend, KS 67530.

Habitat for Humanity has been in Barton County since 2001. Our non-profit organization gives a hand up, not a hand out. All the donations we receive are used to build or remodel homes for our partner families, who then purchase the home through a zero-interest, 25-year mortgage. The houses cost less because they are built with volunteer labor and donated materials, and because the partner families do not pay interest, home ownership is much more affordable than in the private market. In addition, the funds collected in mortgage payments can be re-used to help another family in Barton County – it’s like the donations keep giving and giving!

Our organization aims to do one build or rehabilitation project each year. Partner families need to meet three basic requirements:

1) They have to be willing to partner. Our families have to put in 400 sweat equity hours on their home and complete a financial counseling series of classes.

2) They have to have the ability to repay. The family must display a steady source of income adequate to make consistent mortgage payments, just like they would in a regular bank loan. Eligible applicants should have an income of 50% – 80% of the median income for Barton County ($61,700.00). For a family of four, this income range is $30,844.00 – $49,350.00.

3) They have to be in need of affordable housing. The family has to have a need of some sort, whether it is because they are in an unsafe living environment or because their current situation is too expensive.

Special thanks to the City of Hoisington and to the Barton County Habitat for Humanity Volunteer Board of Directors: Austin Coyan (President), Sr. Judith Lindell (Treasurer), Megan Barfield (Secretary), Sharon King, Ryan Streck, Kim Vink, Amy Hofeling, Katie Powell, Richard Ammel and Cadence Barfield.