Great Bend to assess final costs for 8th Street pavement

In October 2017, the motion started to pave 8th Street between Grant Street and McKinley Street. The once unfinished road connecting Walmart and Dillons is now paved with a curb and gutter on each side. It is also time to finalize the assessment costs for the 8th Street project.

Great Bend City Clerk Shawna Schafer says the pavement and sewer/water improvements have been paid for using monies from the temporary notes. There will be five land owners that will be assessed the costs.

The final assessment for the street, sanitary sewer, and water improvements are $707,419.88, $61,456.25, and $96,123.87, respectively. The total project cost is $865,000.

The owner of the old Montana Mike’s building, Walmart, Tractor Supply, The Reserves at Trail Ridge, and Lifehouse Investments are the effected parties that will be assessed the cost.

A public hear was scheduled for May 20 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall to field any objections to the assessments.

In 2017, Great Bend approved temporary notes from Farmers Bank & Trust with an interest rate of 1.648 percent.