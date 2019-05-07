Great Bend hopes to have online bill paying for utilities this summer

The City of Great Bend is expected to unveil their online payment option for utility bills this summer.

At the January 7th Great Bend City Council meeting, City Administrator Kendal Francis mentioned multiple people approached the city to develop online bill paying. The goal was to create the online payment option in 2019, and Francis says July 1 is the target date to roll the option out to the public.

“You’ll be able to pay your utility bills online after that date,” Francis said. “There will be more information to come about that process and letting everyone know that is now available for us.”

The online bill paying will be handled at greatbendks.net. The website already allows residents to set up automatic bill payment plans through their checking accounts.