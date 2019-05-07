Extending selling hours for Great Bend fireworks retailers

By COLE REIF

Russell and Debbie Snyder own Windshields For Less at 2100 Main Street in Great Bend. For the past three years, the Snyders have been able to sell fireworks out of the same location for the 4th of July. Over that time span, Russell noted it has been frustrating for Fireworks For Less to have more restricted hours of when they can sell fireworks compared to other businesses in Barton County, outside of city limits.

“So many people showed up to buy fireworks after the City’s display on July 3,” said Snyder. “They would get done after 10 p.m. They’re all pumped up to buy fireworks after 10 p.m., but we tell them we can’t sell them. They have to go somewhere else and we lose out on that sale.”

All firework retailers are allowed to sell fireworks between June 27 and July 4. Places outside Great Bend city limits permit the sale of fireworks between 8 a.m. – 12 a.m. Great Bend allowed selling times between 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. The Great Bend City Council voted to change the hours to match the rest of the county except on July 4 where businesses have to stop selling fireworks at 10 p.m.

“We don’t have a lot of people come in at those times, but that one sale could be a $1,000 sale and really help us,” Snyder said.

The City of Great Bend discharge times will remain the same on the 4th of July from 10 a.m. to midnight.