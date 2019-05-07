Cop Shop (5/6)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (5/6)
Criminal Damage
At 11:31 a.m. criminal damage was reported at SE 35 Avenue & E. Barton County Road.
Theft
At 2:20 p.m. a theft was reported at 105 W. E. Street in Ellinwood.
Non-Injury Accident
At 4:46 p.m. an accident was reported at 421 W. US 56 HIghway.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (5/6)
Traumatic Injuries
At 1:13 a.m. traumatic injuries were reported at 1411 Truman Street.
Warrant Arrest
At 8:49 a.m. an officer arrested Oliver Guyton Jr. on two GBMC warrants at 1217 Williams Street.
At 8:55 a.m. an officer arrested Edgar Reyes on GBMC warrant at 1217 Williams.
Non-Injury Accident
At 10:01 a.m. an accident was reported at 2450 9th Street.
At 11:37 a.m. an accident was reported at 11th Street & Kansas Avenue.
At 12:39 p.m. an accident was reported in the 3800 block of 10th Street.
Criminal Damage
At 12:47 p.m. a report of the flood control fence being out was made at SE 35 Avenue & SE 50 Road.
Unconscious / Fainting
At 1:33 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2412 Forest Avenue.
Theft
At 2:23 p.m. Dollar General, 2400 10th Street, reported a subject shoplifting items.
Warrant Arrest
At 2:42 p.m. an officer arrested Cassandra Joyce at 2123 Main Street.
Theft
At 3:16 p.m. theft of a card was reported at 1443 18th Street.
Warrant Arrest
At 4:35 p.m. an officer arrested Jewel Juarez at 3503 10th Street.
Non-Injury Accident
At 5:20 p.m. an accident was reported at 1432 10th Street.
Theft
At 6:38 p.m. theft of a dog was reported at 1614 Morton Street.
Structure Fire
At 11:25 p.m. a fire was reported at 2230 Canterbury Ln. It was lightning striking the house.