Bruce Weber Announces the Signing of NJCAA All-American David Sloan

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Head coach Bruce Weber announced the signing of junior college All-American guard and two-time NJCAA national assist leader David Sloan (Louisville, Ky./John A. Logan (Ill.) College)to a Financial Aid Agreement on Tuesday (May 7).

A 6-foot, 200-pound point guard, Sloan joins the Wildcats after a two-year stint at John A. Logan College in Cartersville, Illinois, where he led the NJCAA (National Junior College Athletic Association) in assists the past two seasons (2017-19) for the high-scoring Volunteers, which averaged 93.5 points on a 50.5 field goal percentage and 39.6 3-point field goal percentage during that span. The Vols ranked among the NJCAA’s Top 20 in scoring average, field goal percentage and 3-point field goal percentage in both 2017-18 and 2018-19.

Sloan, who led the community college ranks in assists in both 2017-18 (304/9.5 apg.) and 2018-19 (326/10.2 apg.), was named a NJCAA honorable mention All-American and the Great Rivers Athletic Conference Player of the Year after leading John A. Logan to a 27-5 overall record and a No. 5 ranking in the final regular season NJCAA Top 25 poll this past season. The Vols posted a 53-11 overall record during Sloan’s two-year playing career, which included a pair of conference titles. He also rates among the top junior college players in the country by several recruiting services, including No. 26 by JucoRecruiting.com and No. 35 by 247Sports.

“David is a great addition and we are excited to welcome him and his family to our program,” said Weber. “He gives us an experienced guard who knows how to play and lead his team. He is a high-level passer who can also score. He also comes from a successful and quality community college program led by (head coach) Kyle Smithpeters. We feel that he is a really good fit for us and we are looking forward to getting him to campus.”

Coached by Kyle Smithpeters at John A. Logan College, Sloan led the community college ranks in both total assists and assists per game in each of the past two seasons, including 326 total assists and a 10.2 assists per game average as a sophomore in 2018-19. He scored or assisted on 44 percent of the Vols’ total field goals made (2,176) in his career, including averaging a double-double (16.1 ppg., 10.2 apg.) this past season. For his career, he averaged a near double-double with 14.1 points on 49.2 percent (326-of-662) shooting, including 37.9 percent (75-of-198) from 3-point range, with 9.8 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game.